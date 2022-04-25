Nathan Dillinger Sentenced for Attempted Sexual Exploitation

Dexter Man, Nathan P. Dillinger Sentenced to Serve 15 Years in Federal Prison for Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

(STL.News) The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Nathan P. Dillinger, age 41, of Dexter, Missouri, has been sentenced to serve 180 months (15 years) in federal prison for the offense of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Dillinger appeared for a remote sentencing hearing today before United States District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig.

At his guilty plea hearing last year, Dillinger admitted that he installed multiple hidden cameras throughout his residence for the purpose of capturing nude videos of his girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter. In his written guilty plea agreement, Dillinger specifically admitted that he secretly placed one of the cameras in an air conditioning vent in the 12-year-old’s bedroom, and another camera was concealed in the bathroom ceiling tile. Footage from the recordings was later discovered on Dillinger’s mobile phone.

After serving his 15-year sentence, Dillinger was ordered to be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life. Dillinger will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the Government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today