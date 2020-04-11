Nashville TN Police Detectives Pursuing Leads in the Murder of 17-Year-Old Ashanti Posey

Nashville, TN (STL.News) North Precinct detectives are working to identify the person(s) responsible for Thursday night’s murder of Ashanti Nikole Posey, 17, who was fatally shot while behind the wheel of a silver Chevrolet Malibu while at the intersection of Green Lane and Whites Creek Pike.

Posey, a senior at Hillsboro High School, had a 17-year-old friend as her passenger. They had just left a nearby neighborhood where they had made a small marijuana sale when a person(s) opened fire on the Malibu at the intersection. It is unclear whether the shots came from a vehicle or from an individual(s) on foot. Posey’s friend, who was uninjured, climbed into Posey’s lap and drove several miles to the 5100 block of Whites Creek Pike. She then ran to a home and summoned help. Posey was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Anyone with information about the murder of Ashanti Posey is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. The direct web link to provide mobile tips is www.p3tips.com/161. Persons who contact Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.