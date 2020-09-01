Nashville TN: Pedestrian Fatally Injured on Dickerson Pike Identified as Robert L. Woods

Nashville, TN (STL.News) The pedestrian fatally injured Tuesday at 1:30 a.m. on Dickerson Pike near Grizzard Avenue is identified as Robert L. Woods, 73, of Madison.

The preliminary investigation shows that Woods was walking south on Dickerson Pike when he apparently stumbled and fell into the roadway where he was struck by the driver of a southbound Hyundai Elantra, Nathan Nance, 26, of Ohio. Nance reported that he was unable to avoid the collision. Woods was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died. There were no indications of impairment on behalf of Nance.

