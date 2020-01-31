Nashville, TN News: Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting of Edward Johnson Jr. in Apartment Complex Parking Lot

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Nashville Police Department, South Precinct detectives are investigating Wednesday night’s fatal shooting of Edward Earl Johnson Jr., 24, in a parking lot at the Abbington Heights Apartments on Hickory Hollow Terrace.

Officers responded to shots fired just after 9 p.m. and located Johnson lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Johnson, of Bell Road, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Officers recovered a handgun, which had been reported stolen during a residential burglary last November, near Johnson in the parking lot. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.