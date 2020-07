Nashville TN, Mohamed Cisse Drowns at Percy Priest Lake

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Sunday evening’s death of Mohamed Cisse, 28, in Percy Priest Lake near the dam appears to have been from accidental drowning.

Cisse’s family reported that he went out about 30 feet from shore just before 8 p.m. to retrieve a ball that was being tossed around. He began to struggle on his way back and became submerged. Family members said Cisse, of Nashville, was underwater for about five minutes before they got to him, pulled him out and began CPR. He was later pronounced dead at Summit Medical Center.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE