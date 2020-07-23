Nashville, TN Majority of Last Week’s Stolen Vehicles Taken with Keys

Nashville, TN (STL.News) A review of stolen vehicle reports in Nashville from Sunday, July 12, through Saturday, July 18, shows that 64% of the automobiles taken (43 of 67) were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves. Five of the 67 vehicles stolen were left running without the driver present.

During this reporting time period, a total of 26 guns were stolen from vehicles; 11 of those vehicles was left unlocked. So far this year, 376 guns have been stolen from vehicles.

The police department’s continuing PARK SMART campaign strongly urges citizens to lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables—including guns, and REMOVE THE KEYS.

