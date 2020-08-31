Nashville TN: Fire Investigators believe the Fire of American Inn is the Result of Arson

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Nashville Fire Department Fire Investigators are searching for multiple people in connection with a massive fire at the closed American Inn located at 1360 Brick Church Pike on Monday August 31, 2020.

A NFD crew was responding to a medical call at a nearby hotel when a woman came in and said the hotel was on fire. The crew reported it to dispatch. NFD firefighters were at the scene in five minutes and began fighting the fire.

The woman reported to NFD personnel that she was sleeping in the closed hotel. The woman said someone poured what she thought was gasoline and set the fire.

The fire quickly spread from the first-floor front office area to the rest of the building. Multiple people called 911 to report seeing the fire from Interstate 65.

NFD crews transported the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have information about who is involved with starting this fire call the NFD Arson Hotline at 615-862-5640.

You can also call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day you can remain anonymous when providing information. Cash awards up to $5,000 are offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

