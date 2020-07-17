Nashville TN, Detectives Investigating Homicide of Tykeem Franklin

Nashville, TN (STL.News) South Precinct detectives are working to determine who murdered Tykeem Franklin, 23, inside his apartment on Pebble Creek Circle Thursday night.

Officers responded to the apartment at 7:55 p.m. and found Franklin dead on the living room floor. Franklin’s roommate found the victim after returning to the apartment with food for them both.

Anyone with information about the murder of Tykeem Franklin is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

