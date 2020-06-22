Nashville, TN: Daily Metro COVID19 Press Update for June 22

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Mayor John Cooper’s office issued the following announcements regarding Metro’s citywide coronavirus (COVID-19) monitoring and response efforts in coordination with area hospitals, healthcare providers, medical colleges, and other community partners.

Metro Public Health Department

Metro Public Health Department officials announced today 8,182 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County.

There have been no new probable cases in the past 24 hours.

Probable cases refer to those that do not test positive in a diagnostic test but might have tested positive in a different form of test like an antibody or serologic test. Probable cases also could refer to cases that were never tested but exhibited the factors consistent with a COVID-19 infection, like symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases.

Including both confirmed and probable cases, MPHD officials announced a total of 8,191 cases, an increase of 139 in the past 24 hours.

The cases range in age from 1 month to 100 years.

There have been no new probable deaths in the past 24 hours.

When the health care provider who signs the death certificate determines COVID-19 disease was the cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death, this person meets the probable case criteria and would be considered a probable death.

A total of eighty (87) people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 90 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

6,038 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Available hospital beds: 27 percent

Available ICU beds: 24 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 47 calls on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Total number of cases: 8,191

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 139

Cases by sex

Male: 4,333

Female: 3,624

Unknown: 234

Total number of people tested: 81,823

Total positive/probable cases: 8,191

Total negative results: 73,632

Positive results as percentage of total: 10%

Health officials remind everyone to take steps to stop the spread of germs like COVID-19. These include:

Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC (6 feet of distance from others). Do not gather in groups larger than 25.

Wear a cloth face covering when in a community setting, especially in situations where you may be near people. These face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing.

Stay at home as much as possible. People over 65 years of age or whose health is at risk should remain at home unless absolutely necessary.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

