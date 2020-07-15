Nashville TN, 3 Persons Indicted for the 2017 Murders of a Mother & Son

Nashville, TN (STL.News) After nearly three years of investigation, Midtown Hills Precinct detectives have identified the three persons involved in the July 23, 2017 murders of a mother and son inside their apartment at the Park at Hillside complex on Hillside Avenue.

Kendre Shields, 23, of S. 7th Street, Albert Mustapha, 22, of Willowbranch Drive, and Chasitie Smith, 25, of Richards Road, are all charged in a grand jury indictment with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and especially aggravated robbery in connection with the shooting deaths of Isha Musa, 37, and Osamani Munongerwa, 20.

Family members who went to check on Musa on that Sunday afternoon in 2017 found her dead in the lower level of the apartment. Munongerwa was found dead upstairs.

Shields has been in jail since 2018 awaiting trial on multiple offenses, including first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery for the shooting death of Omar Dante Lindsey, 30, at Southwood Park Apartments on Glastonbury Road.

Mustapha is presently jailed in Rutherford County in connection to a murder case there. Smith is at large and detectives are working to locate her.

