Nashville, Tennessee: 76% of Last Week’s Stolen Vehicles Taken with Keys

Nashville, TN (STL.News) A review of stolen vehicle reports in Nashville from Sunday, May 31st through Saturday, June 6th, shows that 76% of the automobiles taken (44 of 58) were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves. Six of the 58 vehicles stolen were left running without the driver present.

During this reporting time period, a total of seven guns were stolen from vehicles; one of those vehicles was left unlocked. So far this year, 303 guns have been stolen from vehicles.

The police department’s continuing PARK SMART campaign strongly urges citizens to lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables—including guns, and REMOVE THE KEYS.

