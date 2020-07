Nashville, TN (STL.News) The teen killed in Monday morning’s crash on the Donelson Pike exit ramp from I-40 west has been positively identified as Marleny Perez-Gregorio, 15, of Guatemala.

Perez-Gregorio was killed when the Honda Civic in which she was riding struck the rear of a stopped tractor-trailer. The driver of the Honda, Pedro Domingo, 20, also of Guatemala, is charged with vehicular homicide and remains in jail.

