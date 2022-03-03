Nashville: Tavarie Williams Sentenced For Sex-Trafficking

Nashville Man, Tavarie Williams Sentenced to Federal Prison For Sex-Trafficking 12-Year-Old Runaway

NASHVILLE (STL.News) A Nashville man previously convicted of sex trafficking a minor and transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in prostitution was sentenced today to 30 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Tavarie Williams, 42, was convicted of the charges by a federal jury in February 2020 after a week-long trial. U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson imposed the sentence earlier today.

“This is a fitting sentence for such egregious crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Wildasin. “I commend our law enforcement partners and prosecution team for their exceptional work in rescuing this child and seeking justice on her behalf. Disrupting human trafficking remains a priority of this Office and those who engage in this activity should expect that local, state, and federal law enforcement will devote their full resources to bringing them to justice.”

According to evidence and testimony at trial, in June and July 2016, Williams picked up a 12-year-old runaway girl in San Antonio, Texas and posted ads on Backpage.com advertising her for prostitution. During this time, Williams transported the girl to Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee, for the purpose of having sex with Backpage clients. Evidence and testimony also established that Williams engaged in sexual intercourse with the 12-year-old as well.

On July 29, 2016, Williams was arrested at a hotel in Franklin, Tennessee, and the 12-year-old was rescued.

This case was investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; The U.S. Marshals Service; the Franklin Police Department; and the Williams on County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brooke Schiferle and Juliet Aldridge prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today