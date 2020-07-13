Nashville, Roderick Left Died in Collision at Briley Parkway

Nashville, TN (STL.News) The motorcyclist killed in Friday’s 8 p.m. collision with a tractor trailer on Briley Parkway at the I-24 entrance ramp is identified as Roderick Left, 35, of Madison.

The preliminary investigation shows that Left was riding his 2002 Suzuki motorcycle west on Briley Parkway when he collided with the rear of a semi driven by David Hayden, 63. Hayden said he missed his turn and was planning to enter the ramp onto I-24 West.

Left was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died. Hayden was not injured.

The preliminary contributing factor appears to be Hayden’s truck stopped in the roadway.

The investigation continues.

