Nashville Police Charged Brandon Hayes with Vehicular Homicide

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Fatal crash investigators charged Brandon Hayes, 33, with vehicular homicide by intoxication for Friday’s 12:20 a.m. collision on Old Hickory Boulevard at Myatt Drive that claimed the life of motorcyclist Matthew Taylor, 20, and critically injured a second rider on the same motorcycle, Trey Faulk, 20. It is not clear, at this time, who was driving the motorcycle.

The preliminary investigation shows that Hayes was turning left from Old Hickory Boulevard onto Myatt Drive in his 2005 Lincoln Town Car when the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Lincoln. According to witnesses, the motorcycle driver had the green light. Both riders were transported to Skyline Medical Center where Taylor died.

Hayes, who had an odor of alcohol, admitted to drinking prior to the collision and taking Oxycodone. He had bloodshot, watery eyes and displayed indicators of impairment during the administration of Standard Field Sobriety Tasks, including being unsteady on his feet. A sample of his blood will be analyzed for alcohol and drug content.

