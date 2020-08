Nashville, TN (STL.News) The Joelton man killed today at 12:15 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle on I-65 South at Trinity Lane is identified as Randy Follis Jr., 49.

The preliminary investigation shows that Follis was riding a Yamaha motorcycle at a high rate of speed southbound on I-65 when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a guardrail. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.

