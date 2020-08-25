Nashville, Mayor’s Office & Metro Action Announce 3 Upcoming Virtual Job Fairs Beginning Thursday

Nashville, TN (STL.News) The impact of changes to unemployment benefits and business closures continue to evolve and includes more and more people each day. The Office of Mayor John Cooper and the Metropolitan Action Commission announces three upcoming job fairs to connect hiring employers with job seekers.

The city’s next virtual job fair is Thursday, August 27 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. featuring:

Metro Nashville Water

Primeritus Financial Services

Aegis Laboratories

Grand Hyatt Hotel

American Adjustables

Metropolitan Action Commission

Interviews will be conducted via Zoom, the internet video communications application. To register, applicants should visit Applicant Interview Registration.

Jobseekers can participate from their home computers or using computers at Goodwill Career Solutions centers at 937 Herman St., Nashville; 1985 Providence West Parkway, Mt. Juliet; or 2955 S. Church St., Murfreesboro.

The Nashville Works! Virtual Job Series began earlier this month with nearly 80 applicants registered for the online interviews. After Thursday’s fair, the next events will be September 17 and October 1.

The partners of the Mayor’s Office and Metro Action’s Nashville Works! Virtual Job Fair Series include Goodwill Industries, Nashville State Community College, Conexión Américas, Workforce Essentials, American Job Centers and Mid Cumberland HRA.

For more details about participating in future Nashville Works! Virtual Job Fairs contact Tanya Evrenson, Metro Action’s Director of Workforce at 615-862-8860, Ext. 77411.

