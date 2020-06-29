Nashville Man Jotez Anderson Facing Federal Firearms Charge After Pointing Gun At Police Officers

(STL.News) – Jotez Anderson, 27, of Nashville, has been charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.

A criminal complaint obtained Friday, alleges that on June 3, 2020, two officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department responded to a call on 18th Avenue, North, regarding a person with a gun. When the officers arrived, they saw Anderson and another individual outside the home and in a heated argument. The officers heard someone yell “he’s got a gun,” and then saw Anderson run toward the rear of the house. While the officers were pursuing Anderson, they noticed a firearm in his hand. During this encounter and on two separate occasions, Anderson pointed the firearm at each officer, before being fired upon by both officers.

Anderson continued to evade the officers until a K-9 arrived and after being deployed, Anderson surrendered and was found to have a gunshot wound to the hand. A bloody, Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine was recovered from the house where Anderson fled.

Anderson had previously been convicted of the offense of attempted first degree murder in Davidson County Criminal Court and received a sentence of 15 years. He was on parole at the time of this incident.

If convicted, Anderson faces up to 10 years in prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department investigated this Case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McGuire is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

