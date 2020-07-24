Nashville Juvenile Crime Task Force Arrests 5 Young Men & Seize 8 Guns

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Juvenile Crime Task Force officers Thursday night seized eight guns, two of them stolen (one taken in April from an unlocked car in Nashville and the second stolen in Clarksville), from five young men during the execution of a search warrant at 3411 Meadow Court.

During the search, Task Force officers found five handguns, two rifle magazines, and several rounds of ammunition underneath two couches. They found three more guns inside a closet.

Keontay Martin, 20, Keshawn Martin, 21, and Eric Jordan, 27, are each charged as felons in possession of a weapon. Additionally, Keontay Martin, who resides at 3411 Meadow Court, was found hiding in the attic. He admitted that he was hiding because he knew he had outstanding warrants related to an April 1st incident in which he fled Task Force officers on foot after bailing from a vehicle, dropping an AK-47 pistol.

Dejuan Cox, 18, was charged with unlawful gun possession and a 15-year-old was charged with juvenile handgun possession.

