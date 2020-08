Nashville, TN (STL.News) Jeffrey Mathews surrendered late Tuesday night on three outstanding arrest warrants charging him with violating emergency health orders by throwing a large party at 21 Fern Avenue on August 1st. Mathews, 36, was released on his own recognizance by a judicial commissioner. The three charges against him are Class-A misdemeanors.

Mathews’ co-defendant, Christopher Eubank, 40, is reportedly out of the city and is expected to surrender when he returns.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE