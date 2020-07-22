Nashville Fire Marshal Determines Discarded Cigarette Sparked 2-Alarm Apartment Fire

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Hickory Creek Apartment building burned Monday and required several hours of NFD response. A discarded cigarette started a fire at a Nashville apartment complex that damaged several units and required at 2-Alarm response for the Nashville Fire Department, on Monday July 20, 2020.

Fire investigators determined a discarded cigarette, also known as careless smoking, is the cause of the massive fire at building “A” at Hickory Creek Apartments located at 1150 Vultee Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37217.

A 911 call alerted NFD to an apartment fire at 6:37 pm. When crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy flames and smoke coming from the building. All of the occupants of the building were out of the building.

NFD Personnel spent several hours fighting the fire and remained on scene overnight to monitor the building for rekindling.

One firefighter suffered from heat-related illnesses and went to the hospital for treatment. The firefighter is expected to be okay.

The National Fire Protection Associate (NFPA) reported that in recent years smoking materials caused more than 17,200 home structure fires leading to 570 deaths nationwide.