Nashville Daily Metro COVID19 Press Update for June 23

Nashville, TN – Mayor John Cooper's office issued the following announcements regarding Metro's citywide coronavirus (COVID-19) monitoring and response efforts.

Beginning Thursday, June 25, Metro COVID-19 Press Briefings will take place once a week on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m. CDT. On mornings when a press briefing is not being broadcast, daily press updates for local journalists and reporters will be published online by 9:30 a.m. CDT and is accessible at covid19.nashville.gov.

Metro Public Health Department

Metro Public Health Department officials announced today 8,258 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County.

There have been no new probable cases in the past 24 hours.

Probable cases refer to those that do not test positive in a diagnostic test but might have tested positive in a different form of test like an antibody or serologic test. Probable cases also could refer to cases that were never tested but exhibited the factors consistent with a COVID-19 infection, like symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases.

Including both confirmed and probable cases, MPHD officials announced a total of 8,267 cases, an increase of 76 in the past 24 hours.

The cases range in age from 1 month to 100 years.

There have been no new probable deaths in the past 24 hours.

When the health care provider who signs the death certificate determines COVID-19 disease was the cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death, this person meets the probable case criteria and would be considered a probable death.

There have been two confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 55-year old male and a 67-year old male. Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of eighty (89) people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 92 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

6,183 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Available hospital beds: 24 percent

Available ICU beds: 27 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 302 calls on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Total number of cases: 8,267

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 76

Cases by sex

Male: 4,367

Female: 3,667

Unknown: 233

Total number of people tested: 83,080

Total positive/probable cases: 8,267

Total negative results: 74,813

Positive results as percentage of total: 10%

Health officials remind everyone to take steps to stop the spread of germs like COVID-19. These include:

Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC (6 feet of distance from others).

Gatherings are recommended to be kept at 25 people or fewer, to the extent possible. Intimate gatherings are the most high-risk setting for transmission of COVID-19.

Wear a cloth face covering when in a community setting, especially in situations where you may be near people. These face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing.

Stay at home as much as possible. People over 65 years of age or whose health is at risk should remain at home unless absolutely necessary.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

