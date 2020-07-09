Nashua Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On July 7, 2020 at 8:09 p.m., Nashua Police Department Patrol Officers responded to the area of 438 Amherst Street, Nashua, New Hampshire for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Officers identified two (2) occupants of the motorcycle, a 56 year old male and a 62 year old female. The female sustained minor injuries and the male sustained critical injuries.

A second vehicle was identified as being involved, and that operator, a 53 year old male, was uninjured as a result of the collision. Based on the severity of injury the Nashua Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was notified. Additionally, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division were assigned to assist in the investigation. The Nashua Police Department is asking that any witnesses to this collision contact the Nashua Police Department utilizing their non-emergency line, 603-594-3500

