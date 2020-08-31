Nashua Police Charged Steven Tanguay with Burglary

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On August 28, 2020 at 4:37 p.m., members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau arrested Steven Tanguay, age 43, of 7 South Groton Street, Nashua, New Hampshire 03062. Steven was charged with Burglary – Class A Felony.

On August 6, 2020, the members of uniform patrol responded to a local residence where a burglary was reported by the victim. Officers, with assistance from Detectives of the Nashua Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, furthered the investigation and identified Steven Tanguay as being responsible for committing the burglary. An arrest warrant was later obtained charging Steven Tanguay with burglary.

A Class A Felony is punishable by up to fifteen years of imprisonment, exclusive of fines. Steven Tanguay was released on $200.00 cash bail with a future court date at the Hillsborough County Superior Court – South. The Nashua Police Department requests anyone with more information about this incident to contact the Crime Line at (603)-589-1665. You can also follow the Nashua Police Department on Twitter, @nashuapolice.

