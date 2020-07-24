Nashua Police Charged Shane Murphy with Possession of Drugs

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at approximately 6:32 PM, Officers from the Nashua Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested Shane Murphy, age 33, of No Fixed Address, Nashua, NH, 03060, charging him with Possession of a Controlled Drug (Heroin/Fentanyl), Class B Felony,

contrary to New Hampshire Revised Statutes Annotated (RSA) 318-B:2 and Falsifying Physical Evidence, Class B Felony, contrary to New Hampshire Revised Statutes Annotated (RSA) 641:6, I . On July 22, 2020 Officers from the Nashua Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit initiated an investigation after observing suspected drug activity in the area of Tolles Street. As a result of their investigation, it was learned that Shane Murphy had been in possession of a quantity of heroin/fentanyl that he discarded upon seeing police.

A Class B Felony is punishable by a term of imprisonment in State Prison, exclusive of fines.

Shane Murphy was transferred to the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections with an arraignment date of Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at the Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District. Citizens are urged to call the Narcotics Hotline at 594-3597 or utilize the Nashua Police Department’s website www.NashuaPD.com with any information concerning illegal drug activity. If anyone has any further information regarding these cases, please call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665. If you have any questions please contact the Narcotics Intelligence Division Detective Lieutenant Robert Page at 603-594-3591, and/or Detective Sergeant Michael Welch at 603-589-6110.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE