Nashua Police Charged Samuel Parodi with Possession of a Controlled Drug

Samuel Parodi – Charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug – Subsequent Offense and Violation of Probation or Parole

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On Thursday, August 6, 2020 at approximately 8:12 PM, Officers from the Nashua Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested Samuel Parodi, age 39, of No Fixed Address, Nashua, NH 03060, charging him with Possession of a Controlled Drug (Heroin/Fentanyl), Subsequent Offense, Class A Felony, contrary to New Hampshire Revised Statutes Annotated (RSA) 318-B:2 and Violation of Probation or Parole, contrary to New Hampshire Revised Statutes Annotated (RSA) 504-A:4.

On August 6, 2020, Officers from the Nashua Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit responded to 71 Temple Street to assist New Hampshire Probation/Parole Officerswith a check on Parodi who had not been reporting to probation as court-ordered. Parodi was found to be in possession of a quantity of heroin and/or Fentanyl stored on his person.

A Class A Felony is punishable by a term of imprisonment in State Prison, exclusive of fines. Parodi was transferred to the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections with an arraignment date of Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District. Citizens are urged to call the Narcotics Hotline at (603) 594-3597 or utilize the Nashua Police Department’s website www.NashuaPD.com with any information concerning illegal drug activity.

If anyone has any further information regarding these cases, please call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at (603) 589-1665. If you have any questions please contact the Narcotics Intelligence Division Detective Lieutenant Robert Page at (603) 594-3591, and/or

Detective Sergeant Michael Welch at (603) 589-6110.

