Nashua Police Charged Omar Odeh with Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault & False Imprisonment

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On August 30, 2020 at approximately 7:17 PM, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau, arrested Omar Odeh, 21, of 10 Country Club Drive, Apartment #35, Manchester, New Hampshire.

On August 30, 2020 at approximately 6:15 PM, patrol officers from the Nashua Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Nashua, New Hampshire for the report that Odeh had assaulted a female that was known to him. During the preliminary investigation, Officers

determined that an assault did take place and were informed of a previous incident in which Odeh had threatened the same female with a firearm and sexually assaulted her. The female sustained minor injuries and the firearm was recovered.

Detectives assigned to the Special Investigation Division furthered this investigation and subsequently charged Odeh with Domestic Violence – Criminal Threatening, Class B Felony; Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault – Domestic Violence, Special Felony: False Imprisonment

– Domestic Violence, Class A Misdemeanor; and nine (9) counts of Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Class A Misdemeanors.

Each Felony is punishable by a term of imprisonment in a State Prison, exclusive of fines. Each Class A Misdemeanor is punishable by up to 1 year in the County House of Corrections, exclusive of fines.

Odeh refused bail and is being held pending his arraignment at the Hillsborough County Superior Court – South on August 31, 2020. If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line 603-589-1665. Please follow the Nashua Police Department on Twitter @Nashuapolice.

