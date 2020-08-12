Nashua Police Charged Jerry Reynolds with Criminal Threatening & Domestic Violence

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On August 12, 2020 at approximately 12:41 A.M., members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau, arrested Jerry Reynolds, age 51, 10 Saint Joseph Drive, Nashua, New Hampshire.

On August 12, 2020 at approximately 12:15 A.M., patrol officers from the Nashua Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Nashua, New Hampshire for the report that Reynolds had assaulted a female that was known to him and threatened her with a firearm.

Detectives assigned to the Special Investigation Division furthered this investigation and subsequently charged Reynolds with Criminal Threatening, Deadly Weapon-Domestic Violence, Class B Felony, and three (3) counts of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence, Class A Misdemeanors.

A Class B Felony is punishable by up to 7 ½ years in State Prison, exclusive of fines. Each Class A Misdemeanor is punishable by up to 1 year in the County House of Corrections, exclusive of fines.

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line 603-589-1665. Please follow the Nashua Police Department on Twitter @Nashuapolice.

