Nashua Police Charged Harry Sauve with Criminal Threatening & Convicted Felons

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On July 31, 2020 at approximately 8:20 am, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau arrested Harry Sauve, age 39, of 23 Temple Street #308, Nashua, New Hampshire charging him with Criminal Threatening, Class B Felony, and Convicted Felons (Felon in Possession), Class B Felony.

On July 31, 2020 at approximately 7:12 am, Officers responded to a local business in Nashua for a report of a male who threatened an employee with a knife. The suspect was identified as Sauve and he was located shortly after and taken into custody for Criminal Threatening, Class B Felony. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were notified and furthered the investigation. A review of Sauve’s criminal record showed that he was a convicted Felon and he was also charged with Convicted Felons (Felon in Possession), Class B Felony.

Each Class B Felony is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment, exclusive of fines. Sauve refused bail and is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections, pending his arraignment on August 3, 2020.

The Nashua Police Department requests anyone with more information about this incident to contact the Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.

