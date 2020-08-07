Nashua Police Arrested Robert Hoey for Second Degree Assault & Domestice Violence

Robert Hoey – Charged with Second Degree Assault – Domestice Violence; Domestic Violence – Simple Assault (4x); and Criminal Mischief

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On July 25, 2020 at approximately 9:02 p.m., the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau arrested Robert Hoey, age 39, of Nashua, New Hampshire for Second Degree Assault – Domestic Violence, Class B Felony, four counts of Domestic Violence–Simple Assault, Class A Misdemeanors, and Criminal Mischief, Class A Misdemeanor.

On July 25, 2020, at approximately 8:27 p.m., the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau received a report that Hoey had assaulted a female known to him and broke a piece of her property at a local residence. The female sustained minor injuries due to the incident. The investigation was furthered by detectives assigned to the Special Investigation Division. Based upon the results of the investigation, Hoey was charged with Second Degree Assault-Domestic Violence, a Class B Felony, four counts of Domestic Violence-Simple Assault, Class A Misdemeanors and one count of Criminal Mischief, a Class A Misdemeanor.

A Class B Felony is punishable up to 7 years imprisonment, exclusive of fines. Each Class A Misdemeanor is punishable up to 1 year in the County House of Corrections, exclusive of fines. Hoey was released on $240 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Hillsborough County Superior Court South at a future date to be determined.

The Nashua Police Department requests anyone with more information about this incident to contact the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE