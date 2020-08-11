Nashua Police Arrested Nikkita Vega For Second Degree Assault & Domestic Violence

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On August 10, 2020 at approximately 11:11 PM, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau arrested Nikkita Vega, 27, 4 Orange Street, Nashua, New Hampshire.

On August 10, 2020 at approximately 10:39 p.m., patrol officers from the Nashua Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Nashua, New Hampshire for the report that Vega had assaulted a male that was known to her with a knife. Detectives assigned to the Special

Investigation Division furthered this investigation and subsequently charged Vega with Second Degree Assault-Domestic Violence, Class B Felony, and four (4) counts of Domestic Violence Simple Assault, Class A Misdemeanors.

A Class B felony is punishable by up to 7 ½ years in State Prison, exclusive of fines. Each Class A Misdemeanor is punishable up to 1 year in the County House of Corrections, exclusive of fines.

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line 603-589-1665.

