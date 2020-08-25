Nashua Police Arrested Jacqueline Boucher for Conduct After an Accident, Simple Assault

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On August 24, 2020 at approximately 7:46 pm, Detectives with the Nashua Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested Jacqueline Boucher, age 33, of 103 Pine Street, Nashua, New Hampshire charging her with Criminal Mischief, Class B Felony.

On July 7, 2020 at approximately 4:15 pm, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau received a report of a road rage incident that involved an assault and ended in a motor vehicle crash. Detectives of the Criminal Investigation Division furthered the investigation and determined that Boucher was responsible for purposely driving her vehicle into another vehicle, causing extensive damage. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Boucher, charging her with Criminal Mischief, Class B Felony. Following Boucher’s arrest, she was additionally charged with Conduct After an Accident, Class a Misdemeanor, as well as three counts of Simple Assault, Class A Misdemeanors. The victim was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

A Class B Felony is punishable by up to fifteen years imprisonment, exclusive of fines. A Class A Misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in the County House of Corrections, exclusive of fines. Boucher was released on $200 cash bail pending her arraignment at a later date.

The Nashua Police Department requests anyone with more information about this incident to contact the Crime Line at (603) 589-1665. You can also follow the Nashua Police Department on Twitter@NashuaPolice.

