Nashua Police Arrested Courtney Vespa Charged with Domestic Violence

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On August 25, 2020 at approximately 4:29 a.m., the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau, arrested Courtney Vespa, age 22, of No-Fixed Address, Nashua, New Hampshire on Domestic Violence-Criminal Threatening, Class B Felony and five counts of Domestic Violence-Simple Assault, Class A Misdemeanors.

On August 25, 2020, at approximately 12:05 a.m., the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau received a report Vespa had assaulted a male known to her and threatened him with a knife at a local residence. The male sustained minor injuries.

The investigation was furthered by detectives assigned to the Special Investigation Division. Based upon the results of the investigation, Vespa was charged with one count of Domestic ViolenceCriminal Threatening, Class B Felony, and five counts of Domestic Violence-Simple Assault, Class A Misdemeanors.

A Class B Felony is punishable up to the 7 years in State Prison, exclusive of fines. A Class A Misdemeanor is punishable up to 1 year in the Hillsborough County House of Corrections, exclusive of fines. Vespa refused bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on August 26, 2020.

The Nashua Police Department requests anyone with more information about this incident to contact the Nashua Police Crime Line at (603)-589-1665. You can also follow the Nashua Police Department on Twitter @NashuaPolice.

