Nashua Police Arrested Christopher Nadeau for Felon in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On August 24, 2020 at approximately 5:31 p.m., members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau arrested Christopher Nadeau, age 39, of No Fixed Address, Nashua, New Hampshire for Felon in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Class B Felony.

On August 24, 2020, Uniform Patrol Officers responded to the area of Main Street to assist with a disabled vehicle. While on scene Officers made contact with Christopher Nadeau who was a passenger in the vehicle. Patrol Officers discovered Christopher was in possession of metallic knuckles and placed him under arrest. Patrol Officers furthered the investigation and discovered that Christopher had a prior felony

conviction for a drug-related offense. As a result, Christopher’s charge was upgraded to a felony.

A Class B Felony is punishable by up to seven (7) years of imprisonment, exclusive of fines. Christopher Neadeau was released on personal recognizance bail pending his arraignment at the Hillsborough County Superior Court-South.

The Nashua Police Department requests anyone with more information about this incident to contact the Crime Line at (603)-589-1665. You can also follow the Nashua Police Department on Twitter, @nashuapolice.

