Nashua Police Arrest Ryan Faulconer for Sale of Controlled Drug – Crack Cocaine

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On August 21, 2020 at approximately 1:06 PM, officers from Nashua Police Department’s Patrol Division arrested Ryan Faulconer, age 27, of 72 Langholm Drive in Nashua, New Hampshire for Acts Prohibited; Sale of a Controlled Drug (Crack Cocaine), a Special Felony.

In November of 2018 members of the Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division began an investigation into Ryan Faulconer, 27, of 72 Langholm Drive in Nashua, New Hampshire. During this investigation Detectives learned that Faulconer was selling illicit narcotics within the City of Nashua. Based upon information developed during this investigation, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Faulconer and he was taken into custody. Faulconer will be arraigned at the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on a later date to be determined.

