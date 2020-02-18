Nashua Man Marvin Morrison Pleads Guilty to Participating in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy in Nashua Area

(STL.News) – Marvin Morrison, 37, of Nashua, pleaded guilty in federal court to participating in a conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Morrison was a member of a drug trafficking organization that distributed crack cocaine and other drugs to various customers in the Nashua area.

Morrison is scheduled to be sentenced on May 13, 2020.

In addition to Morrison, six defendants in this case have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Another defendant, Donald Johnson, was sentenced to 42 months in prison. Three other defendants are awaiting trial.

“Drug trafficking destroys lives and damages the quality of life in Nashua and communities throughout New Hampshire,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Stopping the distribution of crack cocaine and other illegal drugs requires the close cooperation of law enforcement at all levels. Working together, we can break up the networks that funnel these dangerous substances into our state. I commend the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Nashua Police Department for their excellent work.”

“Marvin Morrison’s guilty plea, and those of his co-conspirators, should show others pushing drugs for ruthless organizations that they, too, will fall when the FBI and our law enforcement partners dismantle their trafficking trade,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “The citizens of Nashua deserve to be safe, healthy, and free of criminals making a living by putting them at risk of addiction and in some cases, death.”

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nashua Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Georgiana Konesky and Anna Krasinski.

This case was supported by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The OCDETF program is a federal multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task force that supplies supplemental federal funding to federal and state agencies involved in the identification, investigation, and prosecution of major drug trafficking organizations.

