Nasdaq, S&P, Dow trying to eke out gains as hopes of Santa rally fade

eminavn/iStock via Getty Images U.S. stocks on Friday were on track to eke out gains on the final day of the last full trading week of the year. Investors parsed a host of economic data ahead of the Christmas long weekend. A year-end “Santa Claus” rally has failed to materialize on worries over the Federal Reserve’s path of rate hikes. With less than an hour of trading left, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was up 0.18% to 10,494.75 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was 0.49% higher to 3,841.21 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) added 0.48% to 33,187.41 points. The Nasdaq is on track to end 2.1% lower for the week, while the S&P is on track to decline by 0.3%. The Dow is up 0.8% for the week. Of the 11 S&P sectors, nine were trading in the green, led by Energy. Technology and Health were the only losers. Trading is expected to be light as many market participants are already on vacation. All three indices had opened lower as traders parsed personal consumption expenditure numbers. November PCE price index came in cooler than expected, while the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge – the core PCE index – came in at +0.2% M/M, in line with expectations. Additionally, personal spending figures came in at +0.1% versus the expected +0.2% figure. Personal income came in at +0.4% versus the expected +0.3%. Though the data hinted that the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes were playing their part in helping cool price pressures and broader demand, worries that the central bank would keep tightening policy following its hawkish projections and comments last week have largely erased hopes of a year-end “Santa Claus” rally. In other economic data, University of Michigan’s gauge of consumer sentiment improved, coming in at 59.7 versus the forecasted 59.1 level. November durable goods orders decreased below the consensus to -2.1% compared to the anticipated -0.6%. Core durable goods increased +0.2% versus the expected +0.1%. November new home sales surprised markets with an increase to +5.8% M/M to +640K versus the 600K consensus figure. Turning to the bond markets, the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 8 basis points to 3.75% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 6 basis points to 4.33%. Among active stocks, Tesla was up after CEO Elon Musk said he would not sell any TSLA stock for two years. TSLA shares could snap a five-day losing streak with a gain today. Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) was the top percentage loser on the Nasdaq Composite after its colitis candidate failed in a mid-stage trial. Looking ahead to the New Year, Seeking Alpha readers strongly favor stocks over other asset classes, while Wall Street strategists call for modest market gains.