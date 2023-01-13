Nasdaq, S&P, Dow trim losses, helped by economic data and recovery in bank stocks

Fabrice Cabaud U.S. stocks on Friday opened lower but have since pared some of their losses. Market participants digested a slew of earnings from major banks and health insurance giant UnitedHealth, while also parsing economic data that showed a fall in short-term inflation expectations. Investors gave a subdued reaction early on to quarterly results from big banks including JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC), while UnitedHealth’s (UNH) performance was cheered. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was down 0.19% to 10,980.63 points in morning trade. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was lower by 0.19% to 3,975.80 points. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) gained 0.20% to 34,257.70 points, helped by UnitedHealth. All 11 S&P sectors were trading in the red with the exception of Health Care. Real Estate and Utilities topped the losers. The major indices had opened in the red as financials had weighed earlier, with investors concerned about disappointing outlooks from big banks. However, the bank stocks have since reversed course and have pushed into the green. Markets also got a bump post the open after the University of Michigan’s advance reading of consumer sentiment in January climbed. Furthermore, the data showed that year-ahead inflation expectations retreated for a fourth straight month. “One-year inflation expectations fell by 0.4pp to 4.0%, the lowest since April 2021, but five-to-10-year expectations nudged up a tenth to 3.0%. That’s likely noise rather than signal; this measure has been stuck close to 3% since the summer of 2021. But it is sensitive to food and gas prices, and we expect it to drop over the next few months, returning to the pre-Covid trend, about 2-1/2%. Inflation expectations are coming back under control,” Pantheon Macro’s Ian Shepherdson said. Turning to the bond markets, yields were slightly higher after the previous session’s decline. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 1 basis point to 3.46%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 3 basis points to 4.17%. “Every relevant measure of the term structure is now deeply inverted,” MKM’s Michael Darda said. “Going back to the mid-1950s, any sustained inversion in the 10s1s Treasury curve presaged recession (10 for 10 in the last 10 recessions). There was only one ‘miss’ in 1966, but that inversion did foreshadow a sharp slowdown, a profits recession, and a bear market.” Among active stocks, Tesla fell 4% after cutting prices of some U.S. models. Other automobile makers also retreated, with Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) among the top three percentage losers on the S&P 500 (SP500). Delta Air Lines (DAL) slipped ~4% on a disappointing outlook. UnitedHealth (UNH) was the top percentage gainer on the Dow (DJI) after its quarterly results beat estimates.