Nasdaq, S&P, Dow move lower in choppy trade, Treasury yields mixed

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News U.S. stocks on Tuesday hit session lows after struggling for direction through most of a volatile morning session, while Treasury yields were mixed. All three major Wall Street indices had ended solidly lower the previous day, weighed down by worries over protests in China over COVID-19 lockdowns, hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve speaker and turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was down 0.90% at 10,949.76 points in morning trade. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was 0.60% lower at 3,939.99 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) was -0.49% at 33,684.74 points. Among the 11 S&P sectors, six were trading in the red, with Technology and Communication Services the top losers. Energy added the most among the gainers. Chinese stocks bounced back on Tuesday on hopes of changes in its strict COVID policies. Macau casino stocks extended their gains to a second straight day after licenses were tentatively renewed over the weekend. “Global markets got the week off to a rough start yesterday, with the S&P 500 (-1.54%) and other risk assets losing ground as investors sought to understand the consequences of the ongoing Covid situation in China,” Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid said. “On the one hand, it’s plausible that the months ahead see fresh lockdowns as we saw in Shanghai in Q2. But it’s also possible that the protests lead to a quicker move away from the zero Covid strategy, which based on past performance would prove fairly supportive,” he added. Turning to the bond markets, yields were mixed. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 2 basis point to 3.72%, while the 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 2 basis points to 4.45%. In the crypto space, bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) were higher following a drop sparked by the bankruptcy of BlockFi. On the economic front, traders parsed two sets of data on housing, with the October S&P/CS house price index declining by 1.2%, in line with expectations, and the September FHFA house price index unexpectedly ticking up 0.1%. The November Conference Board consumer confidence measure slipped to 100.2. Among stock movers, HSBC (HSBC) shares rose after Royal Bank of Canada (RY) agreed to acquire its Canadian operations.