Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures slide after a slew of economic data

eminavn/iStock via Getty Images Stock index futures slide after a slew of economic data on what is expected to be a light trading Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday. S&P futures (SPX) -0.1%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.1% and Dow futures (INDU) were near flat. The broader market would need a big jump today to cement a Santa Claus rally. The S&P (SP500) is down 1.45% for the week so far, with the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) off 2.1% and the Dow (DJI) up 0.3%. Rates were up slightly. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 6 basis points to 3.72% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 5 basis points to 4.31%. Personal spending figures came in at +0.1% versus the expected +0.2% figure. Also personal income came in at +0.4% versus the expected +0.3%. Along with those figures, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge – the core PCE index came in with a read in line with expectations at +0.2% M/M. At the same time November durable goods orders decreased below the consensus to -2.1% compared to the anticipated -0.6%. Core durable goods increased +0.2% versus the expected +0.1%. Shortly after the start of trading, November new home sales are released with the forecast for a drop to a pace of 600K. And the final measure of Michigan consumer sentiment for December comes out, expected to stay steady at 59.1. Among active stocks, Tesla was up after Elon Musk said he would not sell any TSLA stock for two years. TSLA shares could snap a five-day losing streak with a gain today. Looking ahead to the New Year, Seeking Alpha readers strongly favor stocks over other asset classes, while Wall Street strategists call for modest market gains.