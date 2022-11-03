Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow slide, yields jump as market comes to grips with Fed's 'hawkish dovish pivot'

Major market averages opened Thursday’s trading session to the downside following the late selloff in the previous session on Fed chief Jay Powell signaling a higher terminal rate with smaller hikes.

Early on and the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) is -1.7%, the S&P 500 (SP500) lost 1.3%, and the Dow (DJI) has slid 1%.

Among the 11 S&P sectors all are in the red except for the Energy segment. Suffering the most is the Info Tech sector.

Rates are higher. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 11 basis points to 4.16%, having hovered around 4% before the Fed decision. The 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) is up 14 basis points to 4.71%, at levels not seen since 2007.

The dollar index (DXY) is +1.4%.

“Markets could have saved themselves a lot of heartache and debate over the last 13 days as the WSJ article from Nick Timiraos was ultimately fairly accurate,” Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid said. “However, the problem was that the market has been paying more attention to the step-down debate Mr Timiraos hinted at rather than the rest of the article saying that the terminal rate may need to go higher.”

“Even after the initial statement last night, the market focused on the former (with good reason). However, by the end of the press conference it was clear that this was a hawkish dovish pivot! If that makes any sense!”

“We suspect that it will be harder and harder to justify even 50bps hikes as time goes on, but for now the market takeaway is likely to be slower policy rate hikes and a higher endpoint with the emphasis on the higher peak,” Standard Chartered strategist Steve Englander said.

On the economic docket this morning, weekly initial jobless claims fell by 1K to 217K compared to the 222K forecasted level.

The September ISM services PMI Index fell more than expected as data came in at 54.4 versus the expected 55.4 level.

September factory orders rose in-line with forecasts. Factory orders moved higher by 0.3%.

Among active issues, Roku is falling after a downbeat forecast on Q4.