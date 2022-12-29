Nasdaq futures lead Dow, S&P ahead of jobless claims

Spencer Platt Stock index futures pointed to a higher open Thursday, but trading it likely to be volatile amid low volume and light news flow. Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.9% are solidly higher, while S&P futures (SPX) +0.5% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.3% are also up. Rates are little changed. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 1 basis point to 3.88% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was flat at 4.36%. “The markets are poised for brief rallies throughout the first quarter of 2023 on the heels of any data showing signs of slowing inflation and expectations that the Fed will initiate smaller rate increases as a result of decelerating inflation,” Richard Saperstein, CIO at Treasury Partners, said. “We expect these stock market rallies to be short-lived.” “As the economy slows due to the lag effects of Fed tightening, we expect lower earnings estimates, which is likely to put pressure on stock prices for the balance of 2023.” Weekly jobless claims figures hit before the bell. The consensus is for a rise to 225K, although the numbers are subject to a lot of seasonality this time of year. Among active stocks, beaten-down megacaps are rebounding a little. Tesla is higher, looking to make it two up days in a row after a big skid, and Apple is higher after hitting a new 52-week low on Wednesday.