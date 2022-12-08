Narmada Gelatines gains 32% in 2 sessions; smallcap declares Rs 100 special dividend

Smallcap stock ended higher, hit the 10% upper circuit at Rs 385 in Thursday’s session after the company announced a special dividend on Wednesday. This is also the stock’s 52-week high price.

In its board meeting on Wednesday, the company announced a special interim dividend of Rs 100 per equity share i.e. 1000% of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up for the financial year 2023.

Also, the company has rescheduled the record date for the purpose on December 19 from the earlier fixed record date of December 15. Ex-date for the dividend is also December 19, shows BSE data.

In 2 days, the stock has logged a sharp run to the tune of 32% as against Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 291.7 apiece on the NSE.

The stock is a multibagger with year-to-date (YTD) return of 110%, while in the last 1 year it has clocked 123% gains.

Commanding a market capitalization of Rs 232.9 crore, Narmada (formerly called Shaw Wallace Gelatines) was founded in 1961. The company is a frontrunner in the country’s gelatine industry.

