NARCL submits highest Rs 5,555-cr offer for Srei cos

Government-owned National Asset Reconstruction Co (NARCL) gave the highest offer of Rs 5,555 crore for the twin Srei companies at an auction held by the lender Tuesday, two people aware of the exercise told ET.

Authum Investments and Infrastructure gave the second highest offer of Rs 5,526 crore while Arena Investors-Varde Partners team offered Rs 4,600 crore, the people said.

All three offers- by NARCL, Authum and Arena-Varde team – are on net present value basis, arrived at by discounting future cash flows.

On Wednesday, the resolution applicants submitted a resolution plan to the administrator, giving details about the upfront and deferred payments, employee payments, trade creditors and other conditions.

If lenders accept NARCL’s offer, it would be the first acquisition of an insolvent company by the government-owned ARC under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Most lenders would be inclined to accept the NARCL offer since it is the highest and also made by a government-owned entity, the people said.

In October, the central bank allowed ARCs with Rs 1,000 crore in net owned funds (NoF) to bid for companies under IBC, which made NARCL an eligible bidder. Prior to this, ARCs were not allowed to give plans under IBC.

The virtual auction, which started at 2.30 pm, ended around 11.30 pm Tuesday, people cited above said.

Srei’s administrator, Rajnish Sharma, and NARCL did not respond to ET’s request for comments. He has admitted Rs 32,750 crore in claims from verified creditors.

The administrator, lenders and advisors will meet with bidders between January 4 and 6, regarding key conditions stipulated in the plans.

After negotiations, the final resolution applicants will submit their final plans to the verified lenders on January 7. After that, the administrator will invite lenders to vote on compliant plans.

The administrator, advised by EY and in consultation with the verified lenders, had set a threshold price of Rs 3,000 crore in upfront cash payment for bidders to be in the fray for the twin Srei companies.

The Tuesday auction was held to get an improved offer from RAs after receiving plans in the first round early December.

NARCL had offered RS 2100 crore upfront and another uncommitted deferred payment of Rs 8000 crore, which would be linked to the recovery of Srei loans. Authum had offered Rs 2800 crore upfront, Rs 3600 crore as deferred payment, and proposed to share 25% of recovery from Srei loans with lenders. The Arena-Varde team offered Rs 2800 crore upfront payment, deferred payment of Rs 3600 crore and uncommitted funding of Rs 6000 crore.

The sale process of twin Srei companies restarted last October after bidders raised questions over conditions attached to earnest deposit. Prior to resuming October the sale process, Arena- Varda team was the front runners for the Kolkata-based company.

The resolutions of Srei Equipment Finance and are closely watched partly due to allegations by the administrator over improper related party transactions and partly due to foreign investors such as Arena Investors and Varde partners showing interest in the finance company.

