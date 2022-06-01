Nampa Man Sentenced to Distribute Methamphetamine

Nampa Man Sentenced to 6 years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) A Nampa man was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, Shawn Eugene Norris, 44, led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase in a Nampa neighborhood before crashing his vehicle into a trash can in a residential alley. Officers watched as Norris exited his vehicle and threw an object away in one of the trash cans. Officers opened the trash can and found that the only item inside was a quarter pound of methamphetamine.

Norris has a criminal history spanning 30 years with prior state convictions for possession of controlled substances, carrying a concealed weapon without a license, battery-domestic violence, grand theft, and a federal conviction for felon in possession of a firearm.

Senior U.S. District Judge Bill R. Wilson, from the Eastern District of Arkansas, sitting by designation, also ordered Norris to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Norris pleaded guilty to the charge on March 1, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the investigation by the Nampa City Police Department, which led to the charges.

This case was prosecuted by the Special Assistant United States Attorney hired by the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with funds provided by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program. HIDTA is part of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) created by Congress with the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988.

It provides assistance to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies operating in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions of the United States. Idaho is part of the Oregon-Idaho HIDTA. The Idaho HIDTA is a collaboration of local, multi-jurisdictional law enforcement drug task forces, and prosecuting agencies dedicated to addressing regional drug trafficking organizations that operate in Ada, Canyon, Bannock, Kootenai, and Malheur Counties.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today