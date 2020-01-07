NADP Announces Annual Conference in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (STL.News) – This May, the National Association of Divorce Professionals (NADP) will be hosting the premier networking and educational event for professionals who serve clients going through a divorce. Dubbed the NADP Experience 2020, this exciting conference will be held from May 14 through 16 at the Park MGM Hotel, the newest hotel and casino on the Las Vegas strip.

Open to NADP members and non-members alike, the conference will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about the divorce process, network with experienced divorce professionals from across the country, and learn how to build their brand and their business with marketing experts. Professionals who attend the conference will hail from a broad range of industries, including law, finance, real estate, and mental health, among others.

“We are working hard to bring our members and guests a conference that will improve their clients’ experience through this process as well as have a direct impact on their business,” Vicky Townsend, CEO and co-founder of the NADP, said. “From powerful networking to divorce-centered education to marketing and branding, we bring it all together for everyone that touches the lives of families going through a divorce.”

In addition to networking opportunities, the NADP Experience 2020 will feature a lineup of prominent keynote speakers, including the University of California–Berkley’s research neuroscientist Daniela Kaufer, who will be speaking about the impacts of stress on the brain, and psychologist Owen Fitzpatrick, who will be speaking about mastering the language of divorce. The conference will also have over 35 breakout sessions on intermediate and advanced topics ranging from cultural differences in divorce to financial matters to managing high-conflict clients to marketing your practice and building your brand.

“If you want to learn more about how you can better serve your divorcing clients and make an impact on their lives, this is the conference for you,” Townsend said.

To register for the NADP Experience 2020 go to www.NADPExperience.com. Early bird pricing is in effect until March 1, 2020. Reach out to Kris DeMonte for more information at Kris@TheNADP.com.

About the NADP: The National Association of Divorce Professionals is an invitation-only organization that unifies highly vetted professionals who serve clients going through all stages of divorce. The NADP is committed to making a positive impact on the divorce process through strategic alliances, divorce-centered education, and comprehensive professional development. Please visit www.thenadp.com for more information.