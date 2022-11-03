Nadine Dorries joins Glastonbury-ticket hopefuls in online queue

F ormer Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was among the thousands of hopefuls queuing online for tickets for next year’s Glastonbury festival.

Organisers revealed that ticket-and-coach packages for the 2023 festival sold out within half an hour, after going on sale at 6pm on Thursday.

Ms Dorries tweeted her frustrations with the infamously difficult-to-acquire tickets, sharing a picture of her own computer screen.

“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try… Again,” she wrote.

It is not certain whether the MP and former cabinet minister, who championed the privatisation of Channel 4, was successful.

At 6.23pm on Thursday, Glastonbury’s official account posted: “The Glastonbury 2023 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold.

“Thank you to everyone who bought one. Standard tickets are on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday morning (and @nationalexpress will offer coach travel to standard ticket holders from across the UK).”

In 2019, the festival announced at 6.27pm that coach tickets had sold out for Glastonbury 2020.

The festival celebrated its 50th year this summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation twice.

Standard tickets for 2023 will go on sale on Sunday November 6 at 9am.

Tickets for the 2023 festival will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, with £50 as a deposit and the balance due by the first week of April.

This year’s event costs £280 plus a £5 booking following a £15 increase.

It will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 21 to 25 2023, it was previously announced.

Fans must register before purchasing in a bid by organisers to stop ticket touts.

The line-up has yet to be revealed.