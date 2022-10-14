Nadine Dorries accuses senior Tories of trying to ‘overturn democracy’ over ‘plot to remove Truss’

Reports claim that former supporters of the Prime Minister have accused her of “betrayal” for embarking on a tax-cutting package that went “way beyond” her leadership pledge.

Ministers are also said to be privately calling for Ms Truss to be ousted because of her handling of the economy.

According to The Times, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are being lined up on a joint ticket to replace the Prime Minister.

However, former Cabinet minister Ms Dorries has now lashed out at senior Tories for exploring the possibility of removing Ms Truss.

She wrote on Twitter: “Those absurdly called grandee MPs (men) agitating to remove Liz Truss are all Sunak supporters.

“They agitated to remove @borisjohnson and now they will continue plotting until they get their way.

“It’s a plot not to remove a PM but to overturn democracy. #BackLiz”

It comes as Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was forced to cut short a visit to Washington to fly back to London for crisis talks with the Prime Minister to discuss the possibility of rolling back fiscal pledges.

The Prime Minister and her closest aides are reportedly weighing up whether to ditch parts of last month’s emergency mini-Budget, including her flagship pledge to scrap an £18billion hike in corporation tax.

Mr Kwarteng is set to unveil the Government’s “medium-term fiscal plan” on October 31 where he is expected to set out plans for shoring up Britain’s battered public finances.

Ms Truss has ruled out major cuts in public spending to help fill a black hole in the public finances estimated by some forecasters to top £60billion.

The Chancellor has already been forced to abandon his plan to scrap the 45p top tax rate following a backbench Tory revolt.