MyWish (WISH) Rises 0.58%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

MyWish (WISH) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has advanced 0.58% to $0.02336292377.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives MyWish a low volatility rank of 23, placing it in the bottom 23% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

WISH’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.MyWish price is trading near resistance. With support set at $0.0230530196523863 and resistance near $0.0233721019423205. This positions MyWish with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

