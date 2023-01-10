MyWish (WISH) Falls 0.01%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Tuesday – InvestorsObserver

MyWish (WISH) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Tuesday, the crypto has dropped 0.72% to $0.02613450068.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives MyWish a low volatility rank of 18, placing it in the bottom 18% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

WISH’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.MyWish price is well positioned going forward. With support around $0.0255293277809953 and resistance near $0.0265828529159164. This positions MyWish with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

